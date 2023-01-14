Michael Appleton's side are in desperate need of three points in the league, having endured a nine-game winless streak that stretches back to October.

But there's a renewed optimism around Bloomfield Road thanks to last week's cup triumph.

Away from the pitch, it's been another positive week on the transfer front with the signing of German midfielder Tom Trybull, while further additions are also on the cards – although one rumoured addition has been ruled out.

The Seasiders face a Watford side that remain handily-placed in fourth despite losing their last three league games.

Blackpool will be out to complete a league double over the Hornets having beaten them 3-1 at Bloomfield Road in October.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

Today's game isn't available to view on live TV

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Vicarage Road on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It kicks off at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game can not be aired live as it sits behind the UK’s 3pm blackout. Highlights will be available to watch on ITV4 at 9pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Gary Madine returns to the fold after being rested last week against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, having felt his groin in training.

Elsewhere, new signings Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull are both available to make their debuts, while Callum Connolly returns from his one-match suspension.

Jordan Gabriel, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.

As for Watford, Hamza Choudhury is back from injury but Leandro Bacuna will definitely miss the encounter after picking up a knock in the FA Cup.

The likes of Edo Kayembe and Keinan Davis also remain out.

Who is the referee?

Today’s referee is Gavin Ward, who has dished out 78 yellow cards in 22 games and two reds. He took charge of Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to West Brom earlier in the season.

What are the latest odds?

Watford win: 5/6

Draw: 13/5

Blackpool win: 16/5