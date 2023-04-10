News you can trust since 1873
Is Luton Town v Blackpool on TV? How to follow, team news and odds

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his first game as interim boss as Blackpool make the Easter Monday trip to Kenilworth Road.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
The club’s development squad boss has taken charge of the first-team until the end of the season following Mick McCarthy’s departure on Saturday.

That followed the disastrous 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Good Friday which all but confirmed Blackpool’s relegation to League One.

With only six games remaining, the Seasiders sit seven points adrift of safety. To stand any chance of staying up they’ll have to pick up three points today against the promotion-chasing Hatters.

Luton, who are now managed by former Seasider Rob Edwards, sit third in the Championship, eight points adrift of second place but a further eight points clear of seventh.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Today's game can be viewed on Tangerine TVToday's game can be viewed on Tangerine TV
Today's game can be viewed on Tangerine TV

The match is being held at Luton’s Kenilworth Road on Monday, April 10, 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game has not been selected for live TV coverage but it is available to watch via Tangerine TV. Match passes are priced at £10.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Jerry Yates remains a doubt after missing Blackpool’s Good Friday defeat to Cardiff with what McCarthy described as a hamstring injury.

Jordan Thorniley was also missing for the second week running with a kidney infection, despite McCarthy claiming he should be okay.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.

As for Luton, their midfielder Jordan Clark will miss out with a calf injury.

Who is the referee?

Andy Davies. He’s dished out 75 yellow cards in the 21 games he’s taken charge of this season, plus two reds. One of those dismissals was shown to Marvin Ekpiteta during the 2-1 defeat to Wigan back in November. He also officiated Blackpool’s 1-0 win away to QPR.

What are the latest odds?

Luton win: 1/2

Draw: 16/5

Blackpool win: 11/2

Odds according to SkyBet.

Mick McCarthyBlackpoolStephen DobbieLuton TownMatt Scrafton