Is Huddersfield Town v Blackpool on TV? How to stream the game, team news and latest odds

Blackpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways and pick up their third victory of the campaign after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

As for today’s opponents, Huddersfield have endured a tricky start to the season after missing out in the Championship play-off final last time out.

Manager Carlos Corberan left during the summer, with the role being fulfilled by Danny Schofield. Two of their best players, meanwhile, in Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien both left to join Nottingham Forest.

Since the start of the campaign, the Terriers have only won once, a 3-1 victory against Stoke City. They’ve lost four and drawn one.

Here’s all the important information ahead of tonight’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Blackpool haven't won at the John Smith's Stadium since 2007

The game takes place at Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium at 3pm on Sunday, September 4. The fixture has been moved back by 24 hours as the rugby league team Huddersfield Giants were in action on Friday night.

Is it on TV?

No, despite the game being moved to a Sunday it’s still not on TV. However, you can stream the game by purchasing a match pass through Tangerine TV for £10.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Luke Garbutt could return to the fold for the first time this season having not featured since picking up an injury in pre-season.

While the defender could feature in the 18-man squad, he’s unlikely to start given the form of Dom Thompson and the fitness of James Husband.

Elsewhere, Michael Appleton will still be without six first-team players, as Sonny Carey serves the third and final match of his three-game suspension.

Kevin Stewart, Charlie Patino, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

Ian Poveda could make his first Blackpool start after coming off the bench in midweek, while Callum Wright is in line to make his debut after arriving on deadline day.

Who is the referee?

This afternoon’s affair will be refereed by John Busby, while Robert Smith and Andrew Dallison are on linesman duty. Stephen Martin is today’s fourth official.

Busby has officiated seven games so far this season, dishing out 26 yellows and one red. He took charge of three Blackpool games last season, the 1-0 home win against Fulham, the 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City and the 2-0 away win at Barnsley.

What are the latest odds?

Huddersfield: 6/4

Draw: 23/10

Blackpool: 9/5