The Seasiders head to Ashton Gate looking to claim a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation to League One.

Despite drawing against league leaders Burnley last weekend, Mick McCarthy’s side now sit six points adrift of safety with just 11 games remaining.

As for Bristol City, they’re 13th in the table, 10 points adrift of the play-offs, having drawn 0-0 with Blackpool’s relegation rivals Huddersfield Town in midweek.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

The match is being held at Ashton Gate on Saturday, March 11, 2023. It kicks off at 12.30pm.

This lunchtime's game is televised live on Sky Sports

Is it on TV?

Yes. The game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. The game can be viewed on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Keshi Anderson could come into contention after getting 60 minutes under his belt for the development squad in midweek.

Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda will also be hoping to return to the 18 after being left out against Burnley last week.

Elsewhere, Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

As for Bristol City, Ayman Benarous, Joe Williams, Kal Naismith, Rob Atkinson, Tommy Conway and Tomas Kalas are all out, while Matty James – the brother of Blackpool’s Reece – is a doubt.

Who is the referee?

Darren Bond. He’s officiated 30 games this season, handing out 131 yellow cards and two reds. He’s already taken charge of two Blackpool games: the 2-1 defeat to Millwall and the 2-1 win away to Coventry City.

What are the latest odds?

Bristol City win: 10/11

Draw: 5/2

Blackpool win: 3/1