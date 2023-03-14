Is Blackpool v QPR on on Sky Sports red button? How to follow, team news, referee and odds

The Seasiders remain six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 10 games remaining, time is rapidly running out for Mick McCarthy’s side to maintain their second tier status.

If they’re to give themselves a chance during the final run-in, they must pick up some points starting with tonight’s clash against QPR.

It’s Blackpool’s last two games before the Championship breaks for two weeks due to the international fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for QPR, they got back to winning ways on Saturday under new boss Gareth Ainsworth having previously endured a 12-game streak without a victory.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

Tonight's game is available to watch via the red button

When and where is the game taking place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match is being held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road Stadium on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Is it on TV?

No, the game has not been selected for live TV coverage. However, it is available to watch via the red button on Sky Sports. Alternatively, match passes can be purchased for £10 to watch the game on Tangerine TV.

How else can I follow the game?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Mick McCarthy confirmed Keshi Anderson is available for selection and could make his squad, but is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, both Lewis Fiorini and Ian Poveda are back available after being left out against Bristol City due to a disciplinary issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Madine, meanwhile, is set to undergo a scan today to discover the extent of the knee injury he suffered at Ashton Gate.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined.

As for QPR, Jake Clarke-Salter, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Leon Balogun, Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird are all likely to be missing.

Who is the referee?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Whitestone. He’s officiated 29 games so far this season, dishing out 87 yellow cards and three reds. He refereed Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last month.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool win: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QPR win: 17/10