As it stands, the Seasiders sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

But with many of their rivals still having a game in hand to play while also boasting a superior goal difference, relegation could be all but confirmed this evening.

However, should Stephen Dobbie’s men pick up three points and results elsewhere this weekend go their way, they can take their survival fight down to the last day.

As for Millwall, they still have everything to play for as well as they’re well in the play-off hunt, sitting seventh, outside the top six on goal difference only.

Here’s all the important information ahead of today’s fixture:

When and where is the game taking place?

Tonight's game is being screened live on Sky Sports

The match is being held at Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Friday, April 28. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Is it on TV?

Yes, the game has been selected for live coverage on Sky Sports. Coverage on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel begins at 7.30pm.

How else can I follow the game?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will be providing live updates on The Gazette’s website, followed by a match report and post-match reaction.

What’s the latest team news?

Ian Poveda has played his last game for Blackpool after scans revealed the Leeds United loanee has suffered a Grade Two hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old has returned to his parent club as a result and will subsequently miss the final two games of Blackpool’s campaign.

Elsewhere, Jordan Thorniley, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates will all undergo fitness tests to determine their availability.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Tom Trybull and Rob Apter, meanwhile, all featured in an in-house game on Monday and could be available.

Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all remain sidelined through injury.

As for Millwall, Ryan Leonard and George Saville are both doubts, while Charlie Cresswell, Murray Wallace and George Honeyman are all sidelined.

Who is the referee?

Matthew Donohue. The official has overseen 33 games so far this season, dishing out 128 yellow cards and three reds. He’s taken charge of two Blackpool games this term, the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers and the 1-0 win against Stoke City.

What are the latest odds?

Blackpool win: 12/5

Draw: 23/10

Millwall win: 23/20

