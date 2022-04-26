Is Barnsley v Blackpool on Sky Sports red button? Streaming details, team news and odds

First up for Neil Critchley’s men is bottom side Barnsley, whose relegation was confirmed following their 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Friday.

It’s been a steep decline for the Tykes, who have won only six games this season only a year on from finishing in the Championship play-offs.

It resulted in head coach Poya Asbaghi losing his job over the weekend, with Under-23s boss Martin Devaney taking charge of their remaining fixtures.

As for Blackpool, they will be looking to build on a couple of encouraging displays, having earned a 1-1 draw against play-off chasing Luton Town after thrashing Birmingham City 6-1 on Easter Monday.

Here’s all the important details ahead of tonight’s encounter:

When and where is the game?

Blackpool fans can watch tonight's game live on the red button

The game takes place at Barnsley’s Oakwell stadium on Tuesday, April 26. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm (BST).

Is the game on TV?

Yes, the game can be viewed live on the Sky Sports red button.

It can be found on the Sky Sports Football channel as well as the Sky Sports app.

The game will also be streamed live on Tangerine TV, with a match pass priced at £10.

Who is the match referee?

John Busby will take charge of today’s contest, with Rob Smith and Shaun Hudson his assistants. Andy Woolmer is on fourth official duties.

Busby has officiated 31 games this season, handing out 112 yellow cards and four reds.

He’s taken charge of two Blackpool games already this term, the 1-0 home win against Fulham and the 1-0 home defeat to Stoke City.

Team news

Blackpool are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as they did against Luton Town at the weekend.

The Seasiders have no fresh injury concerns, yet this game is likely to come too soon for certain players returning from injury.

Kevin Stewart has returned to full training but has only had a couple of sessions, so he’s unlikely to be thrown back in so soon.

Dan Grimshaw, meanwhile, has also rejoined the team in training but Neil Critchley says he’s also unlikely to feature at Oakwell.

Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel, Dujon Sterling, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain sidelined.

Betting odds

Barnsley: 19/10

Draw: 23/10

Blackpool: 29/20