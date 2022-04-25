Will Neil Critchley keep faith with Gary Madine and Jake Beesley in attack?

Could Luke Garbutt make his return? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Barnsley clash

Blackpool take on already-relegated Barnsley at Oakwell tomorrow night.

Bizarrely, it’s the first of three straight games against the sides that have already been relegated to League One.

Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Dan Grimshaw has only just returned to intensive full team training.

2. RB - Callum Connolly

Connolly will be required at right-back again with Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling still out.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The centre-back has been one of the first names on the teamsheet all season long.

4. CB - Richard Keogh

Although with three games in a week, don't discount Jordan Thorniley getting a start.

