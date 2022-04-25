Could Luke Garbutt make his return? Blackpool's predicted line-up for Barnsley clash

Bizarrely, it’s the first of three straight games against the sides that have already been relegated to League One.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up...
1. GK - Chris Maxwell
Dan Grimshaw has only just returned to intensive full team training.
2. RB - Callum Connolly
Connolly will be required at right-back again with Jordan Gabriel and Dujon Sterling still out.
3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta
The centre-back has been one of the first names on the teamsheet all season long.
4. CB - Richard Keogh
Although with three games in a week, don't discount Jordan Thorniley getting a start.
