Injury scare for Middlesbrough loanee following absence in Blackpool's draw with Wycombe Wanderers

Hayden Coulson (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The wing-back has impressed since making the move to Bloomfield Road on loan from Middlesbrough during the January transfer window, and has certainly made a difference at times down the left side.

Following the Seasiders’ Good Friday defeat away to Derby County, Coulson flagged up a problem which meant he was unavailable to take on Matt Bloomfield’s side in the second game of the Easter period.

Discussing the injury to the 25-year-old, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “He tweaked with ligaments in his knee a little bit and hopefully he’ll be fit for the weekend. Other than Hubby (James Husband), they’ve all been contact injuries recently, and you can’t do anything about them, we’ve been a bit unfortunate on that side.

“Hayden hasn’t done anything since Derby but we’re hoping he’ll be back in the next couple of days.”

The Seasiders have been without both James Husband (thigh) and Albie Morgan (knee) for most of the last month due to injury, but the pair could potentially make a return in Saturday’s home game against Cambridge United.