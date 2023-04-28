News you can trust since 1873
Injury news on Thorniley, Anderson & Yates as Blackpool name team for must-win Millwall clash

Blackpool have been dealt some mixed news on the injury front ahead of their gargantuan clash against Millwall tonight.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 19:03 BST- 2 min read
No talks yet between Stephen Dobbie and Blackpool over head coach role

Jordan Thorniley has been ruled out through injury after picking up a tight groin during the 1-0 win against Birmingham City last weekend.

But on a more positive note, Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates are both passed fit and come straight back into the starting XI.

Interim boss Stephen Dobbie makes three changes from last weekend’s trip to St Andrew’s.

James Husband is the other man to return alongside Anderson and Yates, while Thorniley, Sonny Carey and Josh Bowler are the three to drop out.

Ian Poveda misses out after being ruled out for the remaining two games with a hamstring injury, which has seen him return early to parent club Leeds United.

Marvin Ekpiteta returns from injury to be named among the substitutes, but Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remained sidelined through injury.

Dobbie has made three changes to his side for today's must-win encounter

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.

As for Millwall, they’ve also made three changes from their surprise 2-1 defeat to bottom side Wigan in their last outing.

The Seasiders know they realistically have to win tonight’s game to stand any chance of staying up. Lose and their relegation will be confirmed.

Gary Rowett’s side also have everything to play for considering they sit outside the play-off spots on goal difference only.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Nelson, Husband, Lyons, Fiorini, Patino, Anderson, Rogers, Hamilton, Yates

Subs: Maxwell, Ekpiteta, Connolly, Trybull, Carey, Bowler, Holmes

Millwall: Long, Hutchinson, Cooper, Shackleton, Mitchell, Styles, Leonard, Saville, Watmore, Flemming, Bradshaw

Subs: Bialkowski, McNamara, Burke, Malone, Burey, Bennett, Vogslammer

Referee: Matthew Donohue

