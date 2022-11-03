Incoming Blackpool recruit Andy Lyons opens up on his next steps as he prepares for Shamrock Rovers farewell

The full-back has just two games remaining with Shamrock Rovers before he makes the move to Bloomfield Road for a rumoured £350,000 fee.

While the 22-year-old can’t play for Blackpool until January, the idea is to bring him in early once Shamrock’s season finishes after this weekend.

“I get a slight break and then go straight in,” he told the Irish Sun.

"They’ll try to integrate me into the squad. I can’t play until January but they want to bring me in for training. I’ll be really looking forward to that. I haven’t been over at all.

“It’s been hectic here to be honest but I wouldn’t change it for the world. With European football and the league, I haven’t had a minute to go over.

“That’s something new, a new challenge. Moving over and finding a place to live, living away from home for the first time, will be different.”

Lyons will be hoping it’s third time lucky in England having previously been on trial with Wolves and Crystal Palace.

“A few years ago I was probably too determined to get over straight away. I didn’t look at the bigger picture,” he added.

“Even this year, signing a two-year contract was big for me to concentrate just on club football. Anything else would come after that.

“In previous years I was probably looking at the outcome too much whereas this year I stuck to the process and did my talking on the pitch.”

While Lyons has been playing as a left-wing back for Shamrock, he’s naturally right footed and is expected to challenge for the right-back slot under Michael Appleton.

But the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international’s versatility will almost certainly come in handy for the Seasiders.

“Predominantly they play four at the back but the Championship is a bit mad and teams play threes and fours in games. It depends,” Lyons explained.

