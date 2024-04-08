In-form Blackpool midfielder makes admission on future amid approaching contract decision

Sonny Carey (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The midfielder’s current deal is due to come to an end, but there is an option available for an additional 12 months with the Seasiders. Since making the move to the Fylde Coast from non-league King’s Lynn Town in 2021, the 23-year-old has scored nine times in 92 appearances.

Following his fifth goal of the season in the 1-0 victory over Cambridge United, Carey was asked about his future with the club beyond the current campaign.

“No talks have taken place yet,” he said.

"I’ve got an option so in my mind I’m here next season. This place means a lot to me, it was my first professional club when I came from non-league.”

After having his game time limited throughout the majority of the second half of the season, Carey has started the last three games for Neil Critchley’s side, producing a number of bright moments against Derby County, Wycombe Wanderers and Cambridge United.

"It’s a competitive squad, so when you get your chance you’ve got to take it because if someone else comes on and plays well, you could be out of the team again,” he added.

"When you receive your opportunity, you need to grab it with both bands. After not playing for a while it’s been quite tough, but we do all the physical stuff and running in training so everyone’s fitness is all well and good. I’ve always been a fit lad who can get up and down the pitch for 90 minutes, so I’m feeling fresh.

"You never know when you’re going to get called upon so you always have to be ready at any moment, you just have to always stay positive. I’ve learnt a lot from those around me, we’re different players with different attributes so it’s good to have them.