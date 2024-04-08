Blackpool squad update ahead of Fleetwood Town test: Injury latest, midfield options, and striker dilemma

Albie Morgan (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders sit eighth in League One, six points behind sixth place Oxford United with four games remaining. In Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Cambridge United, Hayden Coulson returned to the starting XI after missing the Easter Monday draw with Wycombe Wanderers, while James Husband was named on the bench following his recent absence with a thigh problem.

Ollie Norburn was ruled out due to a swollen ankle and Albie Morgan also remained unavailable, but was seen doing some running at full time as he continues to work his way back from the knee injury he picked up at the end of February. The recent form of Sonny Carey, who scored the only goal of the game at the weekend, leaves some tough calls for Blackpool boss Neil Critchley when everyone is fully fit again.

“Having competition helps- it means you have to be playing at your best to get in the team and stay in the team, so having options would definitely be a bonus,” said the Seasiders head coach.

“Sonny (Carey) gives us options because he’s versatile, so I’ve been pleased with how he’s done recently. He needs to maintain it now, consistency is key for him. There’s no doubting his technical quality or that he can score goals, it’s just whether he can apply himself to do it on a more regular basis; if he does then we have a good player.

"We’re hopeful that Albie and Ollie will be available for Tuesday, but that’s a call we’ll take after training. Norbs wasn’t able to do anything on Sunday, so we’re hoping he’ll be able to do something today. We’ll speak as a staff, and then with the players, and then decide. We had our usual knocks and bumps from the weekend, but nothing serious that would cause anyone to not be available.”

One of the Seasiders’ toughest selection calls at the moment is the attacking two. On Easter Monday, Shayne Lavery and Kyle Joseph formed the partnership up front, while against Cambridge it was Kylian Kouassi and Jake Beesley- with neither pair really creating too much.

“Sometimes the players pick themselves through their performances,” Critchley added.