Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe wasn't happy after the last meeting with Blackpool in the Central League (Photographer Rob Newell / CameraSport)

The two teams are scheduled to go head-to-head at Springfields on Tuesday afternoon (K.O. 1pm), in what will be the second meeting of the season between the rivals in the reserves competition.

Blackpool came away with a 3-0 victory when the pair faced each other back in September. The likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley all started for the Seasiders, while North End opted to name a younger side, which included Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile fresh from his stint with Argentina U17s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team selection for the fixture left Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe frustrated with his opponents, with the ex-Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers and Bury striker stating: "They were strong. I was a bit disappointed, because we had a conversation with them that we were going to play the kids - and they chose to bring senior players. So, that is their problem, not ours.

“We won’t do that again. I was disappointed with them; how they went about it. I suppose it helped our youngsters, really. We wanted to play our youngsters against their youngsters, which would’ve been fair. But, they chose to have their first-team players and first-team staff there.

“That is their prerogative, not ours. Our kids probably got more out of it than their pros probably got out of it, because it was a big test for them. So yeah, disappointed in what they did, but that’s Blackpool for you.”

Seasiders head coach Neil Crtichley was quick to respond to Lowe’s comments, stating that the intentions of his side had been made clear ahead of the match.

"I felt it was pretty strange to be honest,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ryan was fully aware of what we were intending to do because out of respect, we let them know early last week. We take a lot of time over what is right for our players. We’ve got a lot of midweek games coming up and this was the perfect opportunity for some people to play.

"We let Preston know. Initially I believe they said they were going to play some of their fringe players, and the game was changed to Euxton. We then found out later in the week that they had changed their decision, which is fine- no problem.

"They said they were going to play younger players- no problem, that’s up to them, but our senior players needed to play and at that stage it was too late in the day for us to rearrange another game, so we decided to carry on with our original plan, which they were fully aware of.