Blackpool striker reveals what makes Bloomfield Road stay different to stints with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday
The on loan striker from Huddersfield Town impressed during the first half of the campaign as he found the back of the net on 15 occasions in League One, but has struggled with injuries so far in 2024. Following a month on the sidelines due to a rib problem, the 34-year-old went down holding his knee in the first half of the Seasiders’ outing against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium ahead of the international break- with the full extent of the injury still to be confirmed.
Since making his professional debut back in 2007, Rhodes has represented a long list of clubs, including the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, but admits his stay at Bloomfield Road has had an extra special feel to it due to the way those closest to him have been immersed by the club.
“My form this season has been one of my best in my career,” he said.
"At the stage of my career, with me being a father of three kids, it’s nice to have my family at the home games, supporting Blackpool, wearing the kits, and having a smile on my face whenever I’m on the pitch. Having them at the games, enjoying watching as much as I do playing, gives me great pride and fulfilment.
“I’ve enjoyed my time at Blackpool so far. There is a great group of lads here, with an excellent coaching staff. It’s a family-run club and the collective spirit has been there from the start, and I can’t say enough of the good things with how I’ve been treated by the club, and I’m sure the players would say the same thing about their experience.”
Jordan Rhodes was talking to Sky Bet on behalf of the Blackpool Gazette.