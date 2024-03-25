Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The on loan striker from Huddersfield Town impressed during the first half of the campaign as he found the back of the net on 15 occasions in League One, but has struggled with injuries so far in 2024. Following a month on the sidelines due to a rib problem, the 34-year-old went down holding his knee in the first half of the Seasiders’ outing against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium ahead of the international break- with the full extent of the injury still to be confirmed.

Since making his professional debut back in 2007, Rhodes has represented a long list of clubs, including the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday, but admits his stay at Bloomfield Road has had an extra special feel to it due to the way those closest to him have been immersed by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My form this season has been one of my best in my career,” he said.

"At the stage of my career, with me being a father of three kids, it’s nice to have my family at the home games, supporting Blackpool, wearing the kits, and having a smile on my face whenever I’m on the pitch. Having them at the games, enjoying watching as much as I do playing, gives me great pride and fulfilment.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at Blackpool so far. There is a great group of lads here, with an excellent coaching staff. It’s a family-run club and the collective spirit has been there from the start, and I can’t say enough of the good things with how I’ve been treated by the club, and I’m sure the players would say the same thing about their experience.”