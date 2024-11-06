Jay Spearing admits he was hoping for a draw against Blackpool in the EFL Trophy - as he prepares to face his former club with Liverpool U21s.

The midfielder was at Bloomfield Road between 2017 and 2020, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 120 appearances for the Seasiders.

Since 2022, the 35-year-old has held a player-coach role with Liverpool’s academy, working with the Premier League club’s U18s and U21s.

Spearing was able to feature off the bench against Blackpool when the Reds visited the Fylde Coast in the EFL Trophy last season, and will be hoping to do the same again on Wednesday evening.

“When the draw comes and you’re half looking for an old team,” he said.

“Luckily we’ve had Blackpool twice in two years; it’s nice to come back to Bloomfield Road, I still know a few lads there.

“It was a fantastic three years for me, I loved captaining the club, so it’s one I’m looking forward to and it’ll be a great experience for our young lads because some of them haven’t played at a stadium like Bloomfield Road before.

“It’ll be an evening of trying to guide the lads, we’ve watched Blackpool and we know the size of their squad, and the experience of Steve Bruce as a manager.

“Our games at the weekend are in academies or training facilities where they don’t get to play at big stadiums across the EFL.

“They’re not used to going to grounds with the fans there, so it’s an experience they can learn from.

“They’re usually playing against 18/19-year-old lads, but they could come against experienced EFL players, so it’s fantastic for them.

“I’m always ready to come on myself if I’m needed.”

Jay Spearing on his return to Bloomfield Road last season (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Spearing believes it’s beneficial for the players he works with that he gets the opportunity to play alongside them at certain points, as he looks to pass on his own experience from progressing through the same pathway.

“I think it helps, the whole idea of the role is training like a pro, showing them exactly what it takes and how they should be on and off the field,” he added.

“Then in game scenarios, if I start, I want to play well, but it also gives me the opportunity to go on the field and coach from within the game.

“If I come on during a match, it’s about me showing the lads a bit of game management.

“The balance of me joining in helps our coaches as well, as I can assess whether the tempo is right or if I think it’s working. I’m helping the players, but I’m also helping the coaches.”

Spearing admits there’s been a lot of changes to the youth set up at Liverpool since his time coming through the ranks.

“I left the academy in 2007, so it’s been a very long time,” he stated.

“The facilities have gone up a level - we’re very lucky to have the AXA Training centre, it’s the highest level and the lads have everything at their fingertips.

“It makes the lads realise they are at the best place they could be, and they can’t take it for granted. They have to enjoy every moment, but work hard every day.

“When you leave a big club like Liverpool, not everywhere else is exactly the same as this is.”