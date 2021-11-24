'I'll strap it up like Terry Butcher': James Husband requires stitches after Blackpool's bruising West Brom encounter

The defender required stitches towards the end of the 0-0 draw following a clash of heads with a West Brom player.

After some quick treatment, the 27-year-old - who was in exemplary form alongside centre-back partner Marvin Ekpiteta - returned to the field sporting a bandage.

“It’s just the seven stitches, which I’ll milk for a few days. I’m sure the lads will be on me,” Husband said.

“It’s part and parcel of it though, I’ve had a few before. It probably doesn’t look good at the moment but I’ll be alright for the weekend.

“I’ll strap it up like Terry Butcher again.”

The Seasiders had to withstand a barrage of pressure from the third-placed Baggies to draw for the third game on the spin.

Husband showed the scars of battle come the full-time whistle

The visitors, who produced 23 shots on the Blackpool goal, were thwarted by a series of blocks from Husband, Ekpiteta and others.

“It was a tough game physically, they’re very good physically which we knew would be the case. But we’ve held out well, I thought,” Husband added.

“The gaffer pointed out we’ve now drawn at Bournemouth, drawn against West Brom here and beaten Fulham here, so we can be happy with the way we’re going. It’s a good bit of work.

“We’ve had to make a few blocks but that’s our job.

“It’s all nice when we don’t have much to do, but it’s our turn to pull our fingers out and accept the challenge.

“Marvin has been absolutely outstanding since he’s come in the team, he looks like a completely different man.

“He’s taken to this level like a duck to water and it’s nice to be out there with him.”

Pool had some good chances of their own to snatch the three points, Gary Madine, Keshi Anderson and CJ Hamilton all going close.

“We always knew we could cause them problems,” Husband said.

“Maybe with a bit more quality at times we could have punished them with a few of our chances.

“But it’s a 0-0 and we’ve got to move onto Saturday (Birmingham City away) now.”