West Brom boss Valerien Ismael delivers his take on his side's goalless draw against Blackpool

The Seasiders withstood a barrage of pressure from the third-placed Baggies, who produced 23 shots on the Blackpool goal without managing to find the back of the net.

The visitors wasted some golden chances and will rue their wastefulness in front of goal, but Neil Critchley’s men also had their opportunities.

Their clearest chances came in first-half stoppage-time, when England international Sam Johnstone denied Gary Madine and Keshi Anderson in quick succession with two breath-taking stops.

As for the Baggies, Ismael was at least satisfied to stop the rot after four straight away defeats - which culminated in the 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

“I think it was a great response from Saturday," he said.

“The performance was exactly what we want to be. Aggressive. Plenty of desire. A strong mentality. Intensity.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael

“It was a tough away game and we can take a lot of positives.

“We need to take what we can get at the minute and getting a clean sheet is a positive.

“We created a lot of chances, but compared to last Saturday, this time there were more real chances to score. At the minute it’s the final ball, and we need to work on that.

“We will keep going because we are really close. We have another game on Friday (against Nottingham Forest) and we have a massive desire to win that game.

“It was a little bit of everything in terms of why I think we didn’t score. We have to be a bit more calm and composed in the opposition box to finish the job.

“They had a lot of bodies in the way too, which helped them.

“We played well. We created a lot of chances, but now we need to finish the job. It’s as simple as that.

“After losing four consecutive games away from home we have managed to stop the bleeding. Now we have to recover for our home game on Friday and we will need our supporters.”