‘I’d give him the keys to my house’: What Mick McCarthy’s assistant Terry Connor will bring to Blackpool

This will be the sixth time the duo have worked together having built a long-standing relationship that goes back to their time together at Wolves.

Since then, McCarthy has entrusted Connor – a former striker that played for the likes of Brighton and Leeds United – to largely go with him wherever he’s gone in management.

It’s no different on this occasion either, with Connor joining McCarthy at Bloomfield Road following the latter’s appointment on Thursday, replacing former boss Michael Appleton who was sacked after overseeing a run of 10 league games without a win.

Explaining why Connor is the right man to work alongside him, McCarthy told Tangerine TV: “He brings experience, again, and he’s someone I trust. I’d give him the keys to my house, he’d probably tidy up on the way out.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a great coach and I can guarantee every striker that is here will get better under his watch. He will get a tune out of them.

“He’s done it wherever he’s been, his sessions are fantastic, they’re enjoyable and I know I can trust him.

McCarthy and Connor, right, have regularly worked alongside one another

“He’s got a great knowledge of the game and that’s important because one person doesn’t know everything, so it’s all about that partnership.

