'I enjoyed my time there': Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton reflects on short spell at Blackpool

Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has been reflecting on his 64-day tenure as Blackpool manager ahead of tomorrow night's meeting between the two teams.

The 43-year-old took charge of just 11 league games after being appointed Ian Holloway's successor in 2012.

He handed in his resignation to make the move across Lancashire to take charge of Blackburn Rovers.

Reflecting on his short tenure at Bloomfield Road, Appleton said: "It was a short one as we all know.

"The group was a very good group. It was a very different group with lots of different nationalities in the team.

"We played on what can best be described as a sandpit and that's putting it nicely.

"But I actually enjoyed my time there.

"There were certain occasions where my hands were tied which I found difficult, but the fans were good for me and the players were good for me.

"I'm not expecting to get absolutely battered by the fans when I turn up there, although it wouldn't really bother me that much if they did because it might work in our favour.

"But it's a club that, from the outside looking in, looks to be on the up."

Friday night's game will be Appleton's first in charge of the Imps, who identified the former Oxford United manager as their replacement for Danny and Nicky Cowley.

While Lincoln sit 10th in League One, just three points off the Seasiders, they've lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

They will be looking to put that right against Pool, who Appleton has been impressed with so far this season.

"I can't think of anyone else who has been more successful at this level than Simon Grayson," he said.

"It's four promotions with four different teams, so they've clearly got someone in charge that knows the division and knows what it takes to get out of it.

"The football club is in a completely different place now to how it was when I was there.

"I actually went back a couple of weeks ago to watch their game against Portsmouth and you could just tell there's a completely different feel to it.

"What Simon is able to do is benefit from that and you can tell from their performances and results."