'I don't want to give too much away': Simon Grayson provides vague answer on fitness of Blackpool trio

Simon Grayson admits he doesn't want to give too much away about the fitness of injured trio Nathan Delfouneso, Sullay Kaikai and Joe Nuttall.

Both Kaikai and Nuttall have missed each of Blackpool's last two games after picking up knocks prior to the game against Lincoln City.

Delfouneso, meanwhile, hasn't featured for the Seasiders since picking up a second hamstring injury of the season in the 3-2 defeat against Coventry City.

The forward, who has missed the last five games, has only made five appearances for the Seasiders this season.

But Grayson continued to play his cards close to his chest when asked if any of the three will be fit to return in time for Saturday's game against Rotherham United, Grayson continu

He said: “They’re making good progress. Whether they’ll be available for Saturday, we’ll have to wait and see.

“You know me, I’m quite vague on things like this as I don’t want to give too much away. We might have some available, some might not be available."

Grayson also conceded that Blackpool will always struggle to create chances when they are without the likes of Delfouneso, Kaikai and Nuttall - as well as Jordan Thompson who is currently away with Northern Ireland.

“When you reflect on the game (against Bolton) on Monday night, it was quite evident we were short in the attacking part of the pitch," the Pool boss added.

“You take four players out of your team who can really influence things then you might struggle. That was the case on Monday night.

“Defensively we had a lot of players available to us and the shape was good and we looked quite comfortable at the back.

“But when you take away Sullay Kaikai, Nathan Delfouneso, Joe Nuttall and Jordan Thompson then you’re going to have some problems when it comes to creating chances. That was evident.

“It’s not an excuse, it’s just a fact that we’re without four of our players who would certainly be in or close to my starting 11.”

Both Rocky Bushiri and Jordan Thompson will be unavailable for Saturday's game against Rotherham having been called up for international duty.