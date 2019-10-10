Blackpool v Rotherham United PREVIEW: Seasiders gunning for rare victory over the Millers

The Seasiders will be looking to earn their first victory against Rotherham in 22 years when the two sides face each other this weekend.

Blackpool haven’t beaten the Millers since 1997, when goals from David Linighan, Phil Clarkson, Tony Ellis and Andy Barlow handed them a 4-1 win in a game played out in front of 5,524 at Bloomfield Road.

The two sides have faced each other on eight occasions since then, Rotherham winning five of those meetings.

Paul Warne’s men were relegated from the Championship last season, finishing four points adrift of safety.

They’ve had a mixed start back to life back in the third tier, sitting in 13th place after their first 10 games.

They should be brimming with confidence, however, having thrashed the previously unbeaten Coventry City 4-0 last week.

They followed that result with a 3-2 victory against Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy in midweek, although they did make a number of changes for the clash.

Two of Rotherham’s four league wins this season have come on the road, winning at struggling AFC Wimbledon on the opening day before claiming a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

Rotherham boast two former Seasiders among their ranks in the form of Clark Robertson and Kyle Vassell, although the latter has been sidelined through injury in recent weeks.

The Millers will be backed by a healthy away following on Saturday, having already sold 1,500 tickets.

Their allocation has since been increased to 2,180.

Should the remaining tickets sell out, Rotherham will not receive any further tickets and there will be no sales on the day of the game