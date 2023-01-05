The midfielder has left Bloomfield Road just four months on from signing for the Seasiders on a permanent deal from Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright made just 10 appearances during his time with Michael Appleton’s side, five of them coming from the start.

The 22-year-old has now joined Plymouth Argyle for a permanent fee, penning a three-and-a-half year contract with the League One leaders.

In his first interview with his new club, Wright has revealed he came close to joining Steven Schumacher’s side during the summer prior to his move to Blackpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Early in the summer, the gaffer got in touch and I came down to see the place and I loved it,” Wright told Plymouth’s official website.

“It was just too early in the summer. I had had a good season at Cheltenham and I needed to have a go at Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright made just 10 appearances during his brief stint at Bloomfield Road

“I loved every bit of [Plymouth] and wanted to come here, but it came too early. Later in the window it wasn’t really an option, because of other signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a good pre-season at Leicester and later on in the window Blackpool came about and it was an opportunity to go to the Championship. It came about on deadline day, I didn’t have much else.

“I had a go at it but now that Argyle has come back about, I am buzzing to get it done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a no-brainer, as soon as it came back about. When the window opened, I knew it could happen. I said to my agent and my family: ‘I just need to get it done. I want to go there and become one of them.’

“I got a real feel for the place from the gaffer when I came down, seeing what he wants to do and what the club are trying to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I came here last year with Cheltenham and the atmosphere was unbelievable. The fans were great. It felt proper.