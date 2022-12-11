But it was the first one that was picked out by John Eustace during his post-match interview, the Blues boss claiming his side were “harshly” denied a first-half opener.

In first-half stoppage-time Maxime Colin slotted home but, after a short delay, the linesman belatedly raised his flag after noticing two players were standing inside the six-yard box and obstructing Chris Maxwell’s view.

Discussing the disallowed goal on ITV’s EFL highlights show, former Peterborough United striker Aaron McLean said: “It’s one of them where if you’re one of the teams it’s been disallowed for, then you’re going to be feeling aggrieved.

“But if you’re the team that’s conceded the goal, then you feel like it should have been disallowed.

“I can understand why it’s been disallowed. He’s standing clearly in front of the goalkeeper, so I can totally understand. It’s taken a deflection, but I can totally understand why the referee has disallowed it.

“Whether I’d like it as a striker, definitely not. But I can see why it’s not been given.”

Referee Thomas Bramall disallowed the goal after deliberating with his linesman

McLean was joined on the sofa by ex-QPR and Oxford United man Jamie Mackie, who also shared mixed views.

“I’m not sure either way,” he told presenter Jules Breach.