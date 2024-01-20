Blackpool boss Neil Critchley says the club carefully assesses the different options for every youth player to help them develop- with each individual taking a range of paths.

The Seasiders have recently welcomed back Will Squires from his loan spell with Southport- where he made six appearances in National League North. The defender is among the multiple members of the development squad who have been able to pick up game time in a first team environment this season. Jack Moore also comes under that category, with 20-year-old being recalled from his time with Chorley earlier this month.

Critchley states it’s important to balance the needs of every player to ensure they are developing in the correct manner.

Discussing the plan for Squires, Critchley explained: "We’ll see with Will- the younger players are in a different situation, as with the youth loan you can go out after the window. We’ve got a chance to assess where he is at again and see what the next appropriate step for him in his development.

"You have to get the balance right. What’s right for every player is different. I saw the development team play against Burnley in a friendly the other day. Some of the players are out on loan, or have just come back.