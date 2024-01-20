'I call it taking the stairs or taking the elevator:' Blackpool boss assesses options for youth players following end of recent loans
The Seasiders have recently welcomed back Will Squires from his loan spell with Southport- where he made six appearances in National League North. The defender is among the multiple members of the development squad who have been able to pick up game time in a first team environment this season. Jack Moore also comes under that category, with 20-year-old being recalled from his time with Chorley earlier this month.
Critchley states it’s important to balance the needs of every player to ensure they are developing in the correct manner.
Discussing the plan for Squires, Critchley explained: "We’ll see with Will- the younger players are in a different situation, as with the youth loan you can go out after the window. We’ve got a chance to assess where he is at again and see what the next appropriate step for him in his development.
"You have to get the balance right. What’s right for every player is different. I saw the development team play against Burnley in a friendly the other day. Some of the players are out on loan, or have just come back.
"The pathway is always different, and some progress quicker than others. I call it taking the stairs or taking the elevator. Some take the elevator and go straight to the top, but some might have to take the stairs and navigate their way through their journey. We always try to make the best decision for the individual player.”