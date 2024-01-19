Neil Critchley says he’s happy with the work Blackpool have done in the January transfer window so far- in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

So far the Seasiders have only added Hayden Coulson to their ranks, with the wing-back joining on loan from Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season. The club have also been boosted by the news that Jordan Rhodes would not return to Huddersfield Town this month, following the expiration of the Terriers’ recall window.

Blackpool have also seen a number of player depart Bloomfield Road in the last few weeks, both permanently and on loan.

“I’m pleased with what we’ve done,” admitted Critchley.

"The priority was to secure Jordan (Rhodes) until the end of the season and we did that very early in the window- which was brilliant news. Bringing in Hayden (Coulson) will provide us with good balance on that side of the pitch and hopefully improve us in the second half of the season.

"I’m happy with where we are at, but let’s see where we are in the next couple of weeks. We’ve not been close to anyone that we thought we might sign, and it’s not happened.

"We felt trimming our squad would be the right thing to do at this stage, with Doug (Tharme) going to Grimsby on a permanent deal, Dom Thompson going to Forest Green on loan, and Jensen Weir going back to Brighton."

Another player could also depart Bloomfield Road in the next few days, with Kenny Dougall closing in on a move abroad following a month of speculation concerning his future.

Critchley states the Seasiders are always keeping an eye on the transfer market, but have a number of factors to consider before they make a decision on replacing the Australian midfielder.

"With Kenny’s move being overseas it’s a bit complicated, but we feel as if that is getting closer and hopefully in the next few hours and days we’ll be able to announce something,” the Blackpool boss added.

"We’re always looking to bring in quality to improve our squad, which isn’t easy in the January transfer window. We’re also mindful of the players we’ve got here and the ones who are improving- we’ve got to make sure they’ve got opportunities to play.