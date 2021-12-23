Huddersfield Town boss provides encouraging update ahead of Boxing Day encounter with Blackpool

Terriers boss Carlos Corberan has this afternoon revealed there are no Covid concerns in his camp.

It comes amid a raft of postponements across England today, including Preston North End's Boxing Day fixture against Sheffield United.

Both Blackpool and Huddersfield will test daily in the lead-up to Sunday's game in West Yorkshire.

Speaking today, Corberan said: "Fortunately, nothing has changed and we have the same players available as we did against Bristol City.

"In regards to COVID-19, we're doing everything we can to minimise the risk.

"We want to carry on with our football, but we also want everyone to carry on being healthy. Hopefully, we can find a balance."

Blackpool, meanwhile, are good to go despite returning another positive case this week for an unnamed player.

It comes after Richard Keogh infected Covid last week and missed the 3-1 win against Peterborough United as a result.

However, Keogh is now back in training with the Seasiders and could feature against his former club on Boxing Day.

His situation has been aided by a slight change in the restrictions, which means people who test positive for Covid can now self-isolate for just seven days, rather than 10, as long as they're able to provide a negative test.

In other news, tickets for the away end at the John Smith's Stadium have today sold out.

It means over 2,000 Seasiders will make the trip across the Pennines for Sunday's traditional Boxing Day game.