Blackpool youngster is desperate to impress for the Seasiders

The 20-year-old has had to wait for game time this season following his arrival from non-league side King’s Lynn Town during the summer.

The attacking midfielder, who has only made nine Championship appearances this term and has started just three games, came off the bench to score his first goal for the club in the 3-1 win against Peterborough United at the weekend.

According to his boss Neil Critchley, Carey has regularly been knocking on his door asking why he’s not featured more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sonny Carey celebrates scoring for Blackpool last weekend

“I’m delighted for Sonny,” Blackpool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“He’s had to be patient coming from King’s Lynn. I’ve had quite a few chats with him because he’s impatient and he wants to play.

“He’s a young player that believes in his own ability and there’s no doubt he’s going to be a very good player for this football club in the future.

“It’s been a big step up for him, but I have to say he looks very comfortable at this level when he plays.

“He missed a good chance, a big chance, before the goal which was unusual because when he’s in front of goal I expect him to score, because he’s really calm and he’s got great technique.

“Keshi Anderson did fantastic for him to set it up for him and he’s tucked it in nicely, so it’s a great moment for him and his family.”

The dilemma for Critchley is that Blackpool have often been at their best playing in a 4-4-2 system this season, but Carey – a number 10 – can only really fit into a 4-2-3-1.

The Seasiders reverted to two up top against Posh on Saturday, only to change things up when Carey and fellow substitute and goalscorer Jerry Yates came off the bench.

“It was a bit of a dilemma because when you’re playing against a diamond they obviously outnumber you in the middle of the pitch,” Critchley said on his decision to start in a 4-4-2.

“They have four really good technicians in the middle and they got control of the game in the second half.

“We didn’t do what we were doing well in the first half, which was having control of the game, switching the play, making their diamond run, getting down the sides and we were the side in the ascendancy.

“In the second half, they had a little bit more control which is always the dilemma you have when you play 4-4-2 against a diamond because the two midfield players can get outnumbered.

“That’s why we decided to make that change in the second half, but we also felt we wanted to take the game to them, and we felt with two strikers up there occupying their two centre-halves, we could get some joy.

“In the first half, we definitely did and then the two subs come on, have an impact and help us win the game.”