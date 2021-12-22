15 of the best and worst moments for Blackpool in 2021

It will be most fondly remembered for yet another promotion, a record-breaking sixth triumph via the play-offs.
But that barely covers the half of it, as the Seasiders battled a global pandemic to stay afloat to not only survive, but thrive in the most unusual of times.
Here, The Gazette takes a look back at Blackpool’s best and worst moments in 2021:
1. Beginning the year with a defeat
While 2021 has been an excellent year for the Seasiders, it began with a frustrating 2-1 defeat to lowly Bristol Rovers.
2. Five-star display
Ellis Simms came off the bench to score twice on his Blackpool debut as Neil Critchley’s side thrashed Wigan 5-0, despite the squad being ravaged by Covid and injuries.
3. Turning a negative into a positive
Blackpool’s momentum came to a crashing end at Portman Road with a poor 2-0 defeat to Ipswich. The loss turned out to be a major turning point though, as Neil Critchley’s side then embarked on a 16-game unbeaten run.
4. Injury woe
Pool closed the gap to the League One play-offs to just three points with four games in hand thanks to a 2-0 win away at Oxford. The victory came at a cost though with Matty Virtue suffering a serious ACL injury.