2021 will be remembered for Blackpool sealing their return to the Championship after a six-year absence

15 of the best and worst moments for Blackpool in 2021

2021 is another year that will go down in Blackpool’s history books.

By Matt Scrafton
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:03 am

It will be most fondly remembered for yet another promotion, a record-breaking sixth triumph via the play-offs.

But that barely covers the half of it, as the Seasiders battled a global pandemic to stay afloat to not only survive, but thrive in the most unusual of times.

Here, The Gazette takes a look back at Blackpool’s best and worst moments in 2021:

1. Beginning the year with a defeat

While 2021 has been an excellent year for the Seasiders, it began with a frustrating 2-1 defeat to lowly Bristol Rovers.

2. Five-star display

Ellis Simms came off the bench to score twice on his Blackpool debut as Neil Critchley’s side thrashed Wigan 5-0, despite the squad being ravaged by Covid and injuries.

3. Turning a negative into a positive

Blackpool’s momentum came to a crashing end at Portman Road with a poor 2-0 defeat to Ipswich. The loss turned out to be a major turning point though, as Neil Critchley’s side then embarked on a 16-game unbeaten run.

4. Injury woe

Pool closed the gap to the League One play-offs to just three points with four games in hand thanks to a 2-0 win away at Oxford. The victory came at a cost though with Matty Virtue suffering a serious ACL injury.

