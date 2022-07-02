How you can get your hands on a pair of FREE Blackpool FC season tickets

The Seasiders recently announced they had almost passed the 7,500 mark ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, with last season’s tally of 8,000 now in sight.

Thanks to FreeSuperTips, one lucky supporter can get their hands on a free pair of season tickets to their club of choice for the upcoming season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After a season of highs and lows in 2021/22, attention swiftly turns to the upcoming campaign which can raise the optimism levels before a ball is kicked,” FreeSuperTips said.

“There are a lot of questions that will need to be answered going into a new EFL campaign; Will relegated clubs bounce back? Can teams build on promotion successes? Will management changes better or worsen some clubs?

“The three teams relegated from the Premier League will be looking for an immediate return, Norwich City and Watford achieved it in 2020/21, but will they do it again?

“Sunderland are back in the Championship after their 2-0 victory over Wycombe at Wembley’s play-off final. This significant win has ended a four-year stay in the third division for the Black Cats and fans will feel they’re still not where they belong.

The league campaign gets underway for the Seasiders on Saturday, July 30

“Derby County are nearing an imminent takeover and there will be interest on how the club will cope in a competitive League One.

“After over three-years out of the football scene, former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes enters his first full season as Bradford City’s manager with expectations at an all-time high.

“And just last month, we saw the Edgeley Park pitch flooded by fans as mass celebrations greeted Stockport at the final whistle ending an 11-year hiatus out of the English Football League.

“Ultimately for whoever you support, there is a lot to look forward to as the much anticipated EFL season is set to start later this month!

“To celebrate, FreeSuperTips are giving one lucky winner a pair of EFL season tickets. We’re looking for devoted fans who want to be at every home league game at their favourite EFL club in 2022/23.

“Think it could be you? Then simply fill in your details and you could have a chance of winning. This opportunity is not to be missed!”

Entries are open until Monday, July 18.

The winner of the competition will be selected and contacted via email or the phone number they have provided.

The successful entrant will have 24 hours to claim their prize.