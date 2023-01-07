News you can trust since 1873
How to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw as Blackpool join Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and West Ham in the hat

Blackpool secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup in style with a comprehensive 4-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest.

By Matt Scrafton
7th Jan 2023, 8:07pm - 2 min read
Michael Appleton’s side roared back to winning ways in style in emphatic fashion to record their first victory since October.

Goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates helped bring an end to their nine-game winless run.

Attention now turns to the fourth round draw – so here’s all the important details you need to know.

When does the draw take place?

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

How can I watch?

The Seasiders are set to find out their fourth round opponents

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

How much prize money is on offer?

The Seasiders collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

When do fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30. This means Blackpool’s Championship fixture away to Blackburn Rovers will have to be moved.

What are the ball numbers?

1 Preston North End

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

10 West Ham United

11 Burnley

12 Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

28 Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday

30 Manchester United

31 Reading

32 Ipswich Town

