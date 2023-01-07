Michael Appleton’s side roared back to winning ways in style in emphatic fashion to record their first victory since October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates helped bring an end to their nine-game winless run.

Attention now turns to the fourth round draw – so here’s all the important details you need to know.

When does the draw take place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.

How can I watch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders are set to find out their fourth round opponents

The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much prize money is on offer?

The Seasiders collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When do fourth round ties take place?

The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30. This means Blackpool’s Championship fixture away to Blackburn Rovers will have to be moved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the ball numbers?

1 Preston North End

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Brighton & Hove Albion

3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Manchester City or Chelsea

5 Stockport County or Walsall

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley

7 Tottenham Hotspur

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Derby County or Barnsley

9 Cardiff City or Leeds United

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 West Ham United

11 Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Wrexham

13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers

Advertisement Hide Ad

14 Aston Villa or Stevenage

15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 Oxford United or Arsenal

17 Fleetwood Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers

19 Grimsby Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 Blackpool

21 Leicester City

Advertisement Hide Ad

22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City

23 Bristol City or Swansea City

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City

25 Fulham

Advertisement Hide Ad

26 Southampton

27 Sheffield United

Advertisement Hide Ad

28 Sunderland

29 Sheffield Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

30 Manchester United

31 Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad