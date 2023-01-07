How to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw as Blackpool join Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and West Ham in the hat
Blackpool secured their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup in style with a comprehensive 4-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest.
Michael Appleton’s side roared back to winning ways in style in emphatic fashion to record their first victory since October.
Goals from Marvin Ekpiteta, Ian Poveda, CJ Hamilton and Jerry Yates helped bring an end to their nine-game winless run.
Attention now turns to the fourth round draw – so here’s all the important details you need to know.
When does the draw take place?
The fourth round ties will be drawn at around 4.05pm on Sunday, January 8 by Emile Heskey and Karen Bardsley.
How can I watch?
The draw is televised live on BBC One ahead of the third round tie between Manchester City and Chelsea, which will be presented by Mark Chapman. Fans can also watch the draw via the FA’s official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook pages.
How much prize money is on offer?
The Seasiders collected £105,000 from the competition prize fund for their third round win. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.
Are there replays in this season’s competition?
Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.
When do fourth round ties take place?
The fourth round is scheduled to be played between Friday, 27 January and Monday, January 30. This means Blackpool’s Championship fixture away to Blackburn Rovers will have to be moved.
What are the ball numbers?
1 Preston North End
2 Brighton & Hove Albion
3 Chesterfield or West Bromwich Albion
4 Manchester City or Chelsea
5 Stockport County or Walsall
6 Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley
7 Tottenham Hotspur
8 Derby County or Barnsley
9 Cardiff City or Leeds United
10 West Ham United
11 Burnley
12 Wrexham
13 Norwich City or Blackburn Rovers
14 Aston Villa or Stevenage
15 Luton Town or Wigan Athletic
16 Oxford United or Arsenal
17 Fleetwood Town
18 Liverpool or Wolverhampton Wanderers
19 Grimsby Town
20 Blackpool
21 Leicester City
22 Forest Green Rovers or Birmingham City
23 Bristol City or Swansea City
24 Hartlepool United or Stoke City
25 Fulham
26 Southampton
27 Sheffield United
28 Sunderland
29 Sheffield Wednesday
30 Manchester United
31 Reading
32 Ipswich Town