How the bookies' odds have changed following the release of the 2021/22 Championship fixture list

The newly promoted Seasiders will take on Bristol City on the opening day at Ashton Gate on Saturday, August 7.

The Robins, who Pool haven’t faced since 2013, finished 19th in the Championship last season.

Their first home league game, meanwhile, will be against Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road the following weekend.

Neil Critchley’s men follow that with fixtures against Coventry City (H), Bournemouth (A) and Middlesbrough (A).

The long-awaited return of Blackpool’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End will take place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 23.

The return fixture will be held at Deepdale on Saturday, March 19.

How will Neil Critchley's side fare in the Championship next season?

The Seasiders will make the trip to Huddersfield Town for their traditional Boxing Day fixture, before hosting Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road on December 29.

Pool will then welcome Hull City to the Fylde coast on New Year’s Day.

Critchley’s side will end their 2021/22 Championship campaign with an away game against fellow newly-promoted side Peterborough United on May 7, 2022.

Following the fixture release for the Championship 2021/2022 season, BetVictor has revealed the latest Championship odds including each team’s chances at winning the league next season.

West Brom face Barnsley at home on the final day of the season and with the Baggies currently the joint favourites to win the 2021/2022 Championship title (6/1) it could be the Hawthorns where the trophy is lifted.

Newcomers Peterborough United and Blackpool are alongside Luton Town in having the lowest chance of winning the title according to the bookmaker (66/1). Peterborough and Blackpool face off against each other in their final game of the season, in what could also be their final match before they return to League One, if the odds are correct.

Championship winner 2021/22:

West Brom: 6/1

Fulham: 6/1

Sheffield United: 7/1

Bournemouth: 10/1

Cardiff City: 14/1

Swansea City: 14/1

Stoke City: 14/1

Nottingham Forest: 16/1

Blackburn Rovers: 20/1

Reading: 20/1

QPR: 20/1

Middlesbrough: 20/1

Barnsley: 25/1

Preston North End: 25/1

Birmingham City: 33/1

Bristol City: 33/1

Millwall: 33/1

Hull City: 40/1

Coventry City: 40/1

Huddersfield Town: 50/1

Derby County: 50/1

Blackpool: 66/1

Peterborough United: 66/1

Luton Town: 66/1