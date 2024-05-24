How much recruitment Blackpool require in each area of the pitch- with several positions needing investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool are in need of a big summer if they are to compete for a top six spot in League One next season.

The Seasiders finished the most recent campaign in eighth place- missing out on the play-offs after losing 3-2 away to Reading on the final day.

Since then, the club have announced its retained list, with what they now need in the transfer window being made clear to see.

Here’s a closer look at the first team squad and what is required in each area:

Blackpool need to recruit in a number of areas

Goalkeepers: Dan Grimshaw, Richard O’Donnell.

Opinion: Blackpool are well equipped in this area. Grimshaw proved to be a superb first choice keeper last year, with the 26-year-old keeping 18 clean sheets in League One. Meanwhile, O’Donnell was a great back-up, and impressed when he was called upon. Youngster Harvey Bardsley is also still with the club after a one-year option was exercised to keep him.

Defenders: Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, Dan Sassi, James Husband (In negotiations).

Opinion: The Seasiders currently need at least one high calibre addition in defence to replace Marvin Ekpiteta following his departure, but if Husband was to depart as well, that would be another big hole to fill. January recruit Dan Sassi could be an option next season following his loan spell with Rochdale, but with no EFL football previously under his belt, it seems unlikely he’d step straight into the team.

Wing-backs: CJ Hamilton, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Andy Lyons, Dom Thompson.

Opinion: Unless there’s any departures, you’d think Blackpool’s right side will remain the same heading into next season, but there could be work required on the opposite wing. Hayden Coulson was the Seasiders’ best option down the left last season, so it should be a priority to get him back on a permanent deal, especially with a lengthy spell on the sidelines still ahead of Lyons.

Midfielders: Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Ryan Finnigan, Rob Apter.

Opinion: This is a major area of concern for the club, with quite a few recruits needed. George Byers was probably the midfielder in Tangerine last season following his stint on loan during the second half of the campaign, so getting him back permanently would be a huge boost. Meanwhile, a replacement will be required for the outgoing Matty Virtue. Ryan Finnigan could be an option, but his experience in senior football is limited, so that just leaves Norburn and Morgan. In the more advanced midfield role, Apter could prove to have a big impact next season.

Strikers: Jake Beesley, Kyle Joseph, Kylian Kouassi.

