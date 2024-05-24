Blackpool-linked defender attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley

Blackpool were linked with Josh Edwards back in April

A defender previously linked with Blackpool is now attracting interest from elsewhere in League One.

The Seasiders were said to be monitoring Dunfermline Athletic’s Josh Edwards back in April. The 23-year-old impressed in the Scottish Championship last season, with 36 appearances under his belt- during which time he’s been involved in 11 goals.

According to the Daily Record, Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley are now looking to sign the centre back- who has another year left on his deal at East End Park after the Pars triggered a 12 month contract extension.

Having joined the club from Airdrie back in 2019, he helped Dunfermline to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club.

Barnsley attempted to sign him back in January, but failed with a six figure bid, while Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers have also been interested in the past.