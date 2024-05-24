Blackpool-linked defender attracting interest from Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley
The Seasiders were said to be monitoring Dunfermline Athletic’s Josh Edwards back in April. The 23-year-old impressed in the Scottish Championship last season, with 36 appearances under his belt- during which time he’s been involved in 11 goals.
According to the Daily Record, Charlton Athletic, Bristol Rovers and Barnsley are now looking to sign the centre back- who has another year left on his deal at East End Park after the Pars triggered a 12 month contract extension.
Having joined the club from Airdrie back in 2019, he helped Dunfermline to promotion and has established himself as a regular starter for the club.
Barnsley attempted to sign him back in January, but failed with a six figure bid, while Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers have also been interested in the past.
Blackpool will be looking to recruit in defence this summer, with Marvin Ekpiteta and Callum Connolly both departing the club. Meanwhile, James Husband’s future at Bloomfield Road remains unclear, with contract talks still ongoing with the 30-year-old.
