How much Blackpool will pocket from their game against Millwall being televised

The Seasiders were due to host Gary Rowett’s side on Saturday, April 29, but the game has now been brought forward a day to the Friday.

The fixture will now kick off at 8pm.

Under the terms of the EFL’s broadcasting deal, the game will be unavailable to watch on Tangerine TV in countries covered by the agreement.

The fixture is Blackpool's penultimate match of the campaign and will be followed by a long trip to Norwich City on the final day.

As the home side, the Seasiders will pocket £100,000 from Sky, while Millwall will be handed £10,000.

Mick McCarthy’s side will be aiming for a much improved performance in front of the TV cameras after labouring to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Bristol City in their last outing.

Sky Sports have announced their final TV picks for the final chunk of the season

Millwall, meanwhile, have announced they will offer to subsidise travel for the first 1,000 fans who buy tickets for the game.

In a statement, the Lions said: “The first 1,000 supporters who purchase a ticket will receive a £20 ‘travel compensation credit added to their Millwall profile account.

“The club is conscious that many supporters will have already arranged appropriate travel and accommodation and apologises for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling.”

Millwall are currently in the play-off hunt, sitting fifth and four points clear of seventh place.