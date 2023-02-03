How Mick McCarthy could line up his Blackpool side against Middlesbrough in his first league game - photo gallery
Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first league game as Blackpool boss this weekend as the Seasiders take on in-form Middlesbrough.
Blackpool head to the Riverside looking to get their campaign back up and running, having not won in the Championship since October.
A number of players remain out injured, while Keshi Anderson has suffered another setback, but there’s still a renewed optimism among the fanbase they can still get themselves out of trouble.
