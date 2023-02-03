News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

How Mick McCarthy could line up his Blackpool side against Middlesbrough in his first league game - photo gallery

Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first league game as Blackpool boss this weekend as the Seasiders take on in-form Middlesbrough.

By Matt Scrafton
3 minutes ago

Blackpool head to the Riverside looking to get their campaign back up and running, having not won in the Championship since October.

A number of players remain out injured, while Keshi Anderson has suffered another setback, but there’s still a renewed optimism among the fanbase they can still get themselves out of trouble.

With that in mind, here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line up on Teesside...

1. Taking the helm

Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first league game this weekend

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxwell got the nod against Southampton in McCarthy's first game in charge, so the expectation is he will retain the number one shirt.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

3. RWB - Andy Lyons

Lyons enjoyed another impressive afternoon at Southampton last week in a wing-back role that suits his game down to a tee.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales

4. CB - Callum Connolly

Connolly did well on the right-hand side of Blackpool's back three in the FA Cup last weekend.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Mick McCarthyBlackpoolMiddlesbroughSeasidersTeesside