Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first league game as Blackpool boss this weekend as the Seasiders take on in-form Middlesbrough.

Blackpool head to the Riverside looking to get their campaign back up and running, having not won in the Championship since October.

A number of players remain out injured, while Keshi Anderson has suffered another setback, but there’s still a renewed optimism among the fanbase they can still get themselves out of trouble.

With that in mind, here’s how the Seasiders are predicted to line up on Teesside...

1 . Taking the helm Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first league game this weekend

2 . GK - Chris Maxwell Maxwell got the nod against Southampton in McCarthy's first game in charge, so the expectation is he will retain the number one shirt.

3 . RWB - Andy Lyons Lyons enjoyed another impressive afternoon at Southampton last week in a wing-back role that suits his game down to a tee.

4 . CB - Callum Connolly Connolly did well on the right-hand side of Blackpool's back three in the FA Cup last weekend.