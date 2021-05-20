How League One play-off winner odds have changed for Blackpool, Sunderland, Lincoln City and Oxford United after first legs

Blackpool, meanwhile, were only considered second favourites despite finishing in third place and beating the Black Cats home and away during the regular season.

Oxford United and Lincoln City were considered the outsiders.

But that's now all change after the semi-final first legs.

After beating Oxford 3-0 at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night, Neil Critchley's side are now the bookies' favourites to win promotion according to SkyBet.

You can get odds as long as 66/1 for Oxford to win promotion after their disastrous first leg.

Karl Robinson, though, insists his side are still in the tie and can produce a remarkable turnaround during tomorrow night's second leg.The Imps, who have lost all six of their previous play-off campaigns, move up into second place in the bookies' odds after their first leg win at Sincil Bank.

Sunderland, who slip down to third favourite, host Michael Appleton's side at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off).

Here’s the latest odds ahead of the League One play-offs:

Blackpool - 10/11

Lincoln - 11/8

Sunderland - 6/1

Oxford - 66/1