It's still all to play for in play-off semi-final leg according to Oxford United boss Karl Robinson

Blackpool hold a commanding three-goal lead after winning comfortably at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms bagged a brace to make it five goals in his last three games after Ollie Turton had given Pool an early lead, with his first of the season.

Nine teams have lost by three goals or more in the first leg of a Football League play-off since the competition first began in 1986/97, yet none of them have made it through to the final.

While Oxford face an uphill battle to make it to Wembley, Robinson maintains his side aren’t out of the tie.

“It’s half-time, that’s all it is,” he told the Oxford Mail.

“I’ve seen it with my own eyes. Football’s an amazing sport, it produces moments that live in the mind forever.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson

“If we get through it’ll be the greatest achievement that this team has ever done.”

Robinson, who boldly claimed there was “nothing in the game” in the first leg on Tuesday night, questioned Blackpool’s reaction to Tuesday night’s first leg win.

“They had the music on at the end of the game,” he said.

“I don’t find many teams putting music on at half-time.”

Oxford could be without Cameron Brannagan and Sam Winnall, after the pair hobbled off with hamstring strains during the first game.

After what has been a long, arduous campaign, fatigue will clearly come into play, but Robinson says his side will be ready to give one last, big effort.

He said: “I’m proud of what my players have done so far, it has been one big push, week-in, week-out.

“They’ve looked a bit fatigued at certain stages.

“Blackpool had two players that went off with injuries as well, but it’s a time of the season you get that.

“We’ll dust ourselves off and go again.”