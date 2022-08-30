How Blackpool's squad looks following Beryly Lubala's loan move to League Two
Blackpool winger Beryly Lubala has completed a loan move to League Two side Colchester United.
He joins a Colchester side that have won just one of their first six league games, leaving them in 20th place in the table.
The 24-year-old hasn’t seen a minute of league action for the Seasiders this season, with his only appearance coming off the bench against Barrow in the Carabao Cup.
His last competitive league appearance in a tangerine shirt came in the 5-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic in January 2021.
However he would soon be omitted from the Blackpool squad for his well-documented court case, where he was found not guilty of rape in January of this year.
After the verdict, Lubala joined Northampton Town on loan where he was limited to just 14 appearances.
Despite finishing pre-season as Blackpool’s top goalscorer, Lubala finds himself well down the pecking order at Bloomfield Road.
The recent signing of Ian Poveda from Leeds United meant game time was even less likely for the former Crawley Town man, speeding up his temporary departure from the club.
Lubala’s departure means the Seasiders are back to having 25 contracted ‘senior’ players on their books.
The club must submit a 25-man squad list to the EFL once the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday night.
Michael Appleton told The Gazette earlier today he still wants two more signings to arrive before the window slams shut.
In terms of outgoings, Josh Bowler continues to be linked with a departure while Appleton recently revealed Matty Virtue is another player that could be loaned out.