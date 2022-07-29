How Blackpool's Marvin Ekpiteta is looking to build on last season's majestic form

The 26-year-old was Blackpool’s standout performer under Neil Critchley last season as the Seasiders defied expectations to finish in 16th place.

The defender was voted the club’s player of the season and also took home The Gazette’s award following a public vote.

There’s no time to dwell though for Ekpiteta, who is looking to push on and impress again in his second season in the Championship.

“I think I just want to do the same again really, I just want to do exactly what I did last year and progress a bit more if I can,” the centre-back told The Gazette.

“I want to do a bit more on the ball to try and dominate possession with the passing.”

It’s been a summer of unexpected upheaval at Bloomfield Road following Critchley’s surprise decision to leave the club and link up with Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa at the start of June.

But Ekpiteta has been impressed with what he’s seen from Michael Appleton, the new man in charge, who is tasked with building on Critchley’s good work.

“It’s been good, he’s been really good with the boys. Everyone is enjoying it with him,” he said.

“He’s fit in well and so have the new coaching staff too, so it’s been really good.

“It was certainly a shock when the old manager left because he signed a lot of us, so we were used to him.

“But that’s just football, you’ve just got to get on with it and look forward to the future.”

After a tough pre-season schedule, the Seasiders kick-off their league campaign with a home game against Reading - a side they beat home and away last season.

“Everyone is ready, everyone is looking forward to it,” Ekpiteta concluded.

“It’s good that our first game is at home to Reading, which will be a good test. Obviously we did well against them last year but they’ve obviously brought in a few new players since then.