Michael Appleton's side will be looking to build on last weekend's win against Watford

“This is as tough as it gets this weekend.

“What I mean by that is that recently I mentioned how difficult a place Sunderland is when it gets going and Bramall Lane is very similar.

“But there’s a reason why they’re top of the league. They’re a very good team, they’re well organised and have a good coach. But top players as well, in all positions.

“They have some really outstanding players in certain positions as well for this level and there’s a reason why there’s among the top goalscorers, they’re very lenient in not giving goals away and in all areas of the pitch they’re right up there in the top two or three in terms of shots, crosses, whatever it may be, they’re right up there in almost every stat you can mention.

“We’re up against it, but there’s a real sense - especially after last Saturday - that the players are excited about it, so we’re really looking forward to it.

“These are the type of games if you manage to get a result are the ones you end up talking about come the end of the season - ‘oh, do you remember that afternoon at Bramall Lane, we did this, we did that’ and so on.