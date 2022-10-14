Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to claim a second successive victory after getting back to winning ways against Watford last weekend.

As for their opponents, the Blades remain top despite a three-game winless run.

The Seasiders still have a number of injury concerns to consider, although the picture could become a little clearer over the next week or two.

Here’s how we think Blackpool will line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell Maxi has impressed since returning to the side, so the number one jersey is his to lose at this moment in time.

2. RB - Callum Connolly With Jordan Gabriel sidelined until the New Year, there's a lot of pressure on Connolly to remain fit.

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta The skipper has looked a lot more settled when partnered with Jordan Thorniley in recent weeks.

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley Even when Rhys Williams returns from injury, Thorniley has done more than enough to keep his place in the side.