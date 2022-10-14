News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Will Michael Appleton freshen things up with three games in a week?

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Sheffield United clash - photo gallery

The league leaders are up next for Blackpool as they make the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.

By Matt Scrafton
36 minutes ago

Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to claim a second successive victory after getting back to winning ways against Watford last weekend.

As for their opponents, the Blades remain top despite a three-game winless run.

The Seasiders still have a number of injury concerns to consider, although the picture could become a little clearer over the next week or two.

Here’s how we think Blackpool will line up...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxi has impressed since returning to the side, so the number one jersey is his to lose at this moment in time.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

2. RB - Callum Connolly

With Jordan Gabriel sidelined until the New Year, there's a lot of pressure on Connolly to remain fit.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales

3. CB - Marvin Ekpiteta

The skipper has looked a lot more settled when partnered with Jordan Thorniley in recent weeks.

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Even when Rhys Williams returns from injury, Thorniley has done more than enough to keep his place in the side.

Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Michael AppletonBlackpoolSheffield UnitedBladesBramall Lane
Next Page
Page 1 of 3