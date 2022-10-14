Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Sheffield United clash - photo gallery
The league leaders are up next for Blackpool as they make the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Appleton’s side will be looking to claim a second successive victory after getting back to winning ways against Watford last weekend.
As for their opponents, the Blades remain top despite a three-game winless run.
The Seasiders still have a number of injury concerns to consider, although the picture could become a little clearer over the next week or two.
Here’s how we think Blackpool will line up...
Page 1 of 3