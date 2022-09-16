How Blackpool plan to navigate travel chaos around London ahead of Millwall trip

The Seasiders are due to make the journey down to the capital in the coach today ahead of Saturday’s game against Millwall at The Den.

With The Queen’s funeral taking place on Monday, hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to make a similar trip to London this weekend to pay their respects.

Blackpool will give themselves plenty of time to get themselves to the capital in good time.

“We’re going to get on the road a little bit earlier,” head coach Michael Appleton said.

“It’s going to be a long, long trip down to London so we’re just making sure we get on the coach an hour or an hour-and-a-half earlier than we normally would to give ourselves plenty of time.

“It’s not been ideal obviously from a recovery point of view and the timing between the games, but sometimes things like Wednesday night can be a blessing in disguise and hopefully that will be the case.”

Appleton’s men take on a Millwall side that have endured a tricky start to the campaign, having lost five of their opening nine games.

Gary Rowett’s side remain strong on home turf, with all three of their victories coming at The Den.

“Gary is a very experienced manager at this level and he’s got a group of players that could potentially be higher up the league,” Appleton said of tomorrow’s opponents.

“But we’re still very early doors. I’m looking at the way things are at this moment in time, normally after 10 games you can see where the league is leaning towards and who might do well etc.

“The way it is this season, we’re probably going to have to get to 20 games before we get an understanding of that.

“I do believe there are sides in the bottom half who won’t be there after 20 games, I really do believe that. They’re too good and their squad is too good for that to happen.

“Gary has put a talented group of players together and there’s still plenty of time for them this season to gel and get better.

“I’m sure he’ll be looking to get that start on Saturday against us and we’ve just got to be mindful of the fact they’re at home and The Den is a tough place to go.

“In fact, the first time I got sent off was at The Den so it’s a place I know well. I won’t be expecting my players to follow my suit!

“But it’s a tough place to go and they’ve got a group of players who, if we’re not at it like Wednesday night, will punish us.”

The Seasiders will be without Callum Wright for tomorrow’s game after the midfielder dislocated a joint in his leg during the midweek defeat against Rotherham.