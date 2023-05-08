News you can trust since 1873
How Blackpool line up in season finale against Norwich City as two key men are left out

Blackpool will have to do without Keshi Anderson and Jerry Yates for their season finale against Norwich City today.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th May 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Neither player has been included in Stephen Dobbie’s squad as the Seasiders end the campaign with a long trip to Carrow Road.

Nothing is at stake given their relegation to League One was confirmed following last week’s 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

As for Norwich, they don’t have anything to play for either as they’re no longer able to qualify for the play-offs.

Dobbie has made four changes from last week’s outing, with Josh Bowler among those to come in from the start.

Callum Connolly, Jordan Thorniley and Sonny Carey also return to the starting line up.

Jordan Gabriel is not involved after his season was ended early last week, the defender requiring surgery after suffering a knee injury against Millwall.

Stephen Dobbie takes charge of his final game as interim bossStephen Dobbie takes charge of his final game as interim boss
James Husband also drops to the bench, while Anderson and Yates aren’t involved at all.

Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Ian Poveda, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine remain sidelined through injury.

Luke Garbutt, Dom Thompson and Kenny Dougall are all left out.

Dobbie suggested during the build-up he could hand some minutes to the likes of Alex Lankshear, Rob Apter and Brad Holmes and all three are named among the substitutes.

As for Norwich, they’ve handed the captain’s armband to club favourite Teemu Pukki on his last game for the Canaries.

TEAMS

Norwich: Gunn, Aarons, Omobamidele, Sara, Tzolis, Sorensen, Nunez, Giannoulis, Gibbs, Hernandez, Pukki

Subs: Krul, Hayden, Idah, McCallum, Rowe, Hills, Kamara

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Nelson, Thorniley, Lyons, Fiorini, Carey, Patino, Bowler, Hamilton, Rogers

Subs: Maxwell, Husband, Lankshear, Trybull, Apter, Lavery, Holmes

Referee: James Bell

