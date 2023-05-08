News you can trust since 1873
How Blackpool and Norwich City will mark the King’s coronation on the final day

Blackpool make the long trip to Norfolk this afternoon for their final game of the 2022/23 season.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 8th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Stephen Dobbie’s side take on Norwich City in a dead rubber of a game, given their relegation to League One was confirmed last week following the agonising 3-2 defeat to Millwall.

As for the Canaries, they’ve got nothing to play for either given they can no longer reach the Championship play-offs.

Nevertheless, Dobbie will be out to end a challenging campaign on a high before the Seasiders return to the third tier.

But why is the game taking place on a Monday, rather than a Saturday? Here’s everything you need to know:

Why have the final day games been moved?

All games in the EFL were originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6.

Charles III was crowned the new King on SaturdayCharles III was crowned the new King on Saturday
However, the final day of the 2022/23 Championship, League One and League Two seasons has been moved to avoid a clash with King Charles’ coronation.

Charles III was officially crowned as the new King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II back in September 2022.

Despite the coronation, five Premier League games still took place on Saturday, including Tottenham’s home game in the capital against Crystal Palace.

However, there were no early kick-offs, ensuring there was no direct clash.

The 3pm Saturday blackout was also removed to allow viewers to watch Manchester City’s game against Leeds United.

In 1953 for the Queen’s coronation, the event took place a few days after the end of the season.

How will Norwich mark the occasion?

The Canaries have confirmed they will play the national anthem at Carrow Road prior to kick-off.

