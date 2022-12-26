News you can trust since 1873
How Blackpool line-up for Boxing Day clash against Hull City as Leeds United loanee is rewarded for good form

Ian Poveda’s good form has been rewarded with a start for Blackpool’s pivotal Boxing Day clash against Hull City.

By Matt Scrafton
6 hours ago - 2 min read
The Seasiders make the trip to Humberside looking to claim a long-overdue three points, having endured a run of six games without a win.

Michael Appleton’s side, who are 22nd in the table, face a Hull team that sit one place and two points above them.

Blackpool come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against fellow relegation rivals Cardiff City, where Poveda helped swing the game in their favour after coming on as a half-time sub.

The Leeds United loanee, who also impressed off the bench against Birmingham City on Pool’s first game back after the World Cup break, starts against the Tigers as Appleton makes three changes to his side.

Marvin Ekpiteta also comes straight back into the starting XI after serving his two-match ban, while Jake Beesley is handed his first start of the season.

The striker has made two substitute appearances since returning from a fractured foot, a setback he suffered at the start of pre-season. It’s the 26-year-old’s first start since the final day of last season.

Michael Appleton's side are looking for their first win in seven games

Rhys Williams, Kenny Dougall and Shayne Lavery are the three men to drop out of the side to the bench.

They’re joined by the returning Jordan Thorniley, who has recovered from concussion he suffered during the game against Luton Town in October.

Chris Maxwell, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson and Theo Corbeanu all remain sidelined through injury.

TEAMS

Hull: Ingram, Greaves, Jones, Tufan, Woods, Longman, McLoughlin, Seri, Slater, Christie, Estupinan

Subs: Lo-Tutula, Coyle, Figueiredo, Docherty, Allahyar, Sinik, Smith

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, Garbutt, Patino, Carey, Poveda, Beesley, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Williams, Thorniley, Thompson, Dougall, Wright, Lavery

Referee: John Brooks