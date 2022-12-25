It’s been another eventful year for the Seasiders, but when is that ever not the case?
A managerial departure, a return of a familiar face and transfer drama are the stories that have dominated The Gazette’s coverage in 2022.
With that in mind, we’ve taken a look back at the best read stories of the last 12 months.
1. Looking back
Blackpool's 2022 is close to coming to an end, with only two games remaining
2. Simms' snub
At the end of July, The Gazette brought you the exclusive story that Blackpool had missed out on a deal for former loanee Ellis Simms, who had instead opted to rejoin Dan Ballard and Elliot Embleton at Sunderland. It remains The Gazette's best read story of 2022...so far.
3. Wayne's message of thanks
Wayne Rooney, then manager of Derby County, went out of his way to thank the Blackpool supporters after they applauded his players off the pitch following their 2-0 win at Bloomfield Road. There was a real show of unity between the two sets of supporters, who have both endured off-the-field battles in times gone by.
4. Yet another court defeat
In April, we brought you another exclusive story...this time relating to Owen Oyston's failed bid to sue the receivers that sold Blackpool Football Club. The club's former owner brazenly claimed he was owed £86m by Paul Cooper. Unsurprisingly it was thrown out of court.
