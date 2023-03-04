How Blackpool line-up against Burnley as Mick McCarthy makes FOUR changes

The striker missed last weekend’s defeat to Reading with a hamstring strain, but he’s since returned to training this week after recovering from his slight niggle.

He replaces Gary Madine, who drops down to the bench after also feeling his hamstring against Paul Ince’s men.

Mick McCarthy opts to change both full-backs, as James Husband and Andy Lyons both join Madine on the substitute’s bench. Dom Thompson and Jordan Gabriel take their place in the side.

Kenny Dougall also returns to the side in place of Shayne Lavery, who is now expected to miss six to eight weeks of action with a hamstring injury.

Despite playing 90 minutes for the development squad in midweek, Lewis Fiorini is left out of the 18-man squad for the third game running while Ian Poveda is also absent.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson and Jake Beesley all remain sidelined by injury.

Yates returns from injury to start in attack

The Seasiders will be desperate to cut the gap to safety with four points separating them and 21st place, having won just one of their last 17 league games.

Burnley, by comparison, lead the way at the top of the Championship, boasting an impressive 19-point gap to third-placed Middlesbrough.

However, Pool have already caused them problems this season having come from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Turf Moor back in August.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Gabriel, Nelson, Thorniley, Thompson, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler, Garbutt, Carey, Yates

Subs: Grimshaw, Husband, Lyons, Patino, Rogers, Hamilton, Madine

Burnley: Muric, Roberts, Ekdal, Beyer, Vitinho, Cullen, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Zaroury, Tella, Barnes

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Taylor, Cork, Twine, Obafemi, Dervisoglu, Foster