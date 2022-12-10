The Seasiders had hoped the month-long World Cup break would alleviate their injury problems as they resume their Championship campaign.

But that’s sadly not been the case, with nine players left out of today’s squad for varying reasons.

Marvin Ekpiteta misses the first game of his two match-suspension following his second red of the season in the defeat to Wigan before the break.

Pool remain especially light on options at centre-back with Jordan Thorniley likely to remain sidelined until January as a result of concussion protocol.

Jordan Gabriel, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson are also out until the New Year as a result of injuries.

Elsewhere, Liam Bridcutt, Grant Ward, Lewis Fiorini and Jake Beesley all take no part in today’s game against the Blues.

Appleton is able to name a relatively strong starting line-up despite his injury concerns

Despite that, Blackpool’s starting XI is still relatively strong, with Appleton making just two changes from the Wigan game.

James Husband returns from a hamstring injury to replace the suspended Ekpiteta while Luke Garbutt is preferred at left-back to Dom Thompson to make only his second start of the season.

But Blackpool’s bench does look light, with youngster Jack Moore drafted in to help fill the numbers.

There is a welcome return to the squad for Jake Beesley, however, as the striker features in a match-day 18 for the first time this season having recovered from a fractured foot.

Chris Maxwell, meanwhile, retains his spot as Blackpool’s number one despite calls from supporters for Dan Grimshaw to return.

The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways after slipping to second bottom before the break after a run of four straight defeats.

As for Birmingham, they sit in 14th six points ahead of Appleton’s men.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Connolly, Williams, Husband, Garbutt, Dougall, Patino, Carey, Lavery, Yates, Madine

Subs: Grimshaw, Thompson, Moore, Wright, Poveda, Hamilton, Beesley

Birmingham: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Roberts, Longelo, Bielik, Hannibal, Bacuna, Chong, Deeney

Subs: Etheridge, Graham, Leko, Bellingham, James, Hall, Jutkiewicz