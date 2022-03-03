How advice from Neil Critchley helped an aspiring pro footballer from Blackpool realise his dreams

Jackson Hulme recently signed pro terms with Irish side Athlone Town, who play their football in the League of Ireland’s second tier.

But it was only a few months ago that the 26-year-old, who is from Blackpool, was seriously doubting where his career was heading after a move to Northern Irish outfit Ballymena fell through, having just returned from playing for New Orleans in the States.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hulme, who has also fought twice as a pro boxer, revealed it left him at the lowest point in his life.

“I did well during my trial with Ballymena and they offered me a one-year contract, which I was buzzing about,” Hulme told The Gazette.

“Before it all got sorted, they called me to say there was a registration problem because I’d played a game for Blackpool Wren Rovers.

“That one game obviously cost me, although they did say they’d come back in for me in January.

Hulme, a former pro boxer, signed pro terms with Irish side Athlone Town in January

“I was out of the loop at that point and I turned to labouring while I waited. I wasn’t enjoying it though and I got laid off, which made everything worse.

“At this point I was struggling a little bit, it was easily the worst time of my life. I didn’t know what was going on or where my career was heading.

“It got to Christmas time and I still didn’t know what was happening. I just wanted someone to talk to more than anything.”

That’s when the central midfielder decided to take things into his own hands and track Blackpool boss Neil Critchley down for some advice.

“I was a bit nervous and you could tell he was a bit shocked, but I just explained I wanted to have a chat and explain my situation,” Hulme added.

“I sat down and talked through everything, how I’d just turned 26 and how time was ticking.

“I told him I was the youngest in my year, so I was a late developer. He asked me a lot of questions and gave me some great advice.”

Hulme’s move to Ballymena would end up falling through.

But soon after, the former AFC Fylde and AFC Blackpool man received interest from the League of Ireland.

After a successful trial with Athlone, who are managed by former Leicester City midfielder Martin Russell, Hulme signed pro terms in January.

“The day before I was due to fly out there I wanted to track Neil down, but I never got the chance to say thank you which I was gutted about,” he added.

“I knew I’d regret it if I didn’t speak to Neil. I had nothing to lose. He was good to me and I felt like he liked me. It was just good to have a chat with him for 15 to 20 minutes.

“Funnily enough I went to the training ground a few years ago when Jose Riga was manager and he told me to send a CV in, but I never heard anything back.